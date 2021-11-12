Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, has eulogised late Jerry John Rawlings, describing his passing as a great loss to the country.

On contributions made towards the development of Ghana, the lawmaker, who was a Deputy Attorney General, said the late leader was not only a pillar in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but in Ghana’s politics.

“He was a pillar not only to NDC but in Ghana’s politics and the constitutional democracy we have built for ourselves. The reason is that he was one of a kind in terms of the leaders of modern Africa who decided at some point in time as military leaders to make transition to democracy,” he said in an interview on Joy News.

He believes the NDC, and Ghanaians should remember him for his positive values and contributions rather than the negative incidents which occurred in his political regime.

“I don’t think we should be looking at the negative side with his passing, what he stood for, we should reflect on the positive values for which he stood as a politician, a leader of this nation and an African,” positive remarks from Dr Ayine to the late former President.

The family organised a requiem mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death.

READ ALSO: