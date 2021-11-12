One of the daughters of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, has described the late statesman as one whose ideals on probity and accountability will continue to guide the nation.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, delivering a speech on behalf of the family at a remembrance mass on Friday, touted her father as one who lived an exemplary life as an anti-corruption crusader.

She said the former President did everything he could as leader of the country to “live with the ideal and convinced every Ghanaian to follow suit.”

“The journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana but whilst you lived you never stopped championing that cause,” the Klottey Korle Member of Parliament added.

Former President John Jerry Rawlings has widely been celebrated as an “anti-corruption giant.”

He has, on numerous occasions, criticized successive governments for failing to do enough to curtail the canker.

Whilst admitting that Ghana is still far from where he wanted the country to be, she said, “your ideals and what you stood for, will also haunt those who choose to cut corners to achieve undeserved riches. This applies to politicians and non-politicians alike.”

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Health during the erstwhile Jerry John Rawlings administration, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, said that the former statesman will forever be remembered for advocating for social justice.

The 73-year-old former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.