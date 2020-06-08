Director of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Chief Superintendent Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, has bemoaned the increasing domestic violence cases in Ghana.

She attributed the numbers to societal stereotypes which have become stumbling blocks for women in their attempt to develop.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Y’asetenamu show, she said the figures will continue to increase if efforts are not made to change societal perceptions and stereotypes against women.

“It is sad that some men are still living with the notion that the place of a woman is the kitchen and must not be allowed to participate in any societal activity but the days of confining women to the kitchen are over and there is the need for men, especially to live with that,” she urged.

She said the fear of some men losing their supremacy at home make them resort to abusing their wives to break them down.

“They go to the extent of refusing their wives the opportunity to take up leadership positions and also deny them access to pursue their goals and admirations,” she said.

She, however, advised men to accept women as members of society who can also contribute to development and nation-building by not limiting them to traditional roles.