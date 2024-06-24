The Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, representing Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to refrain from using the Attorney General’s comments to influence the ongoing trial.

Frank Davies’ comments come after the AG said the cross-examination of the third accused in the trial, Richard Jakpa has exposed what he sees as lies and deception of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reacting to this comment, Mr Tamakloe believes the statement is prejudicial in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial involving the Minority Leader.

However, Mr Davies in an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Monday, June 24, emphasised that Mr Tamakloe, who is directly involved in the case, should avoid passing public comments, as it mirrors the behaviour he criticises in the Attorney General.

He pointed out that some sessions of the public have publicly criticised the AG, calling him a ‘criminal’ and ‘reckless’, adding that the AG has introduced new evidence to counter claims made by Richard Jakpa, suggesting that the AG’s integrity has been unjustly attacked.

Mr Davies argued that if the AG feels vindicated and chooses to comment, it is within his rights, and the judge is not obligated to consider the AG’s remarks in their judgment.

“The Attorney General’s person has been so much spoilt in this matter so if he has been able to in his estimation that the lies have been exposed, he was making a comment. And Edudzi the judge is not bound to take the Attorney General’s comment, so don’t use that to whitewash the trial,” he said.

He therefore cautioned against using the AG’s comments to overshadow the trial’s proceedings, underscoring the need for fairness and impartiality in the legal process.

