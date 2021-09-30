The Land Division of the Accra High Court has ordered the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson, and his officers not to set foot on a piece of land at Tse Addo which is subject of a legal dispute before the court.

In a ruling, the court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Amo Yartey, restrained the Chief of Air Staff and his officers from the land until the final determination of the legal action concerning the land.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendant/respondent, his agents, workers or assigns and persons whoever called are restrained from entering or dealing with the Plaintiff’s land in dispute as covered by Land Title Certificate Nos. G.A. 28914 and G.A 27098 until the determination of the suit,” Justice Yartey said in his ruling.

The order follows an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the Chief of Air Staff from entering the land under dispute.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson.

Background

The Managing Director of Sapholda Ventures Limited, Adolf Tetteh Adjei, has sued Air Vice Marshal Hanson and some of his officers for trespassing on his piece of land.

As part of his reliefs, Mr Adjei wants the court to direct the Chief of Air Staff to demolish and remove all offensive structures on Plaintiff’s land and level same at Defendant’s expense.

He also wants a perpetual injunction restraining “Air Vice Marshal Hanson, his servants, agents, workmen or any person claiming through him whosoever described from entering and or having any dealings with Plaintiff’s land in any way.”

General damages

He is also asking for general damages for trespassing and recovery of possession as well as costs including lawyer’s fee of 10 per cent of the value of the disputed land and any other reliefs or orders.

Again he wants “A declaration of title to ‘All that piece or parcel of land described as situate lying and being at La, Accra, behind the Ghana International Trade Fair and covering an approximate area of 1.73 acres or 0.70 hectares more or less and bounded on the North West by proposed road measuring 224.86 feet more or less on the South East by proposed road measuring 172.64 feet more or less on the North East by proposed road measuring 500.74 feet more or less and on the South West by proposed road measuring 493.49 feet more or less and particularly delineated on the site plan and shown edged PINK and covered by Land Title Certificate No. GA.40189 Volume 02 Folio Number 1164 and dated 31st December, 2012.”