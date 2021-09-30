CalBank Plc has picked two prestigious awards at the just-ended International Business Magazine Awards held in September 2021.

The bank was recognised for Best Banking Solutions, Ghana, and for having the Most Innovative Banking App, Ghana at the awards.

The International Business Magazine Awards celebrate the best in class achievements pertaining to budding industrial talent, global leaders, corporates across various sectors within the International Business and Finance arena.

The Best Banking Solutions Category recognises the bank’s deliberate approach to providing holistic and tailor-made solutions for the varied needs of its clients.

The Most Innovative Banking award recognises the CalBank apps’ innovation and its ability to give value to both businesses and customers alike in a fast and convenient manner.

Chief Technology Officer at CalBank, Samuel Tamakloe, said “These awards are a testament of our dedication to excellence in all that we do.

“The past year has been a tough one for all businesses and to be recognised at one of the most prestigious award ceremonies is refreshing – to this end, we will remain focused on offering better banking that rewards our customers every day.

“Apart from giving us a sense of pride, these awards also challenge us to maintain very high standards in providing the best banking solutions to Ghanaians,” Kofi Siabi, Head of Marketing also added.

Assessment for the awards was based on CalBank’s achievements in each category, its overall performance, and ongoing strategic initiatives.

The International Business Magazine is a UAE-based publication focused on business and finance. Since 2018, the awards have awarded numerous deserving institutions across the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Europe.