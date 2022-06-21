A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, says miracles are not the answer to the country’s issues.

According to the politician, the problems within the country require hard work, discipline, and time, hence, it will be imprudent to assume that a “miracle” will change the fortunes of the country.

He insisted that the onus to turn things around lies on every single citizen to contribute their quota to national development.

“Ghanaians shouldn’t expect miracles. Somehow, we are attuned to thinking that some miracle is about to happen to take us out of the woods.

“If we keep on that track, the only illogical conclusion we come to is that God is not God because He is not performing miracles. But He is doing that every single day, but we have the responsibility to ourselves as a people to see to our own development,” he opined.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said the orientation is holding the nation back and must be changed immediately.

“Once we get off this looking for miracle and discipline ourselves and take responsibilities for our own welfare, I think a lot of our problems will go away.

“The minute we keep on looking for miracles and we think it is someone else’s responsibility and think that we can do the things we do without any effect then we cannot achieve the national objective,” he noted.

Mr Agyarko who is seeking to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party, said his major interest is to create employment.

In his view, the rate of unemployment is scary and has economic and psychological effects, therefore, he seeks to bring change.