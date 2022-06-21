Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has finally revealed the circumstance surrounding his removal from office in 2018.

Speaking exclusively on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, Mr Agyarko said his sacking as a Minister was orchestrated, adding that all claims against him were hoax.

“Not everyone likes you. I know they only wanted me out because of my Presidential ambition. The whole thing was a hoax to get Boakye Agyarko out. It has nothing to do with any agreement he negotiated for the country as I was not even part of any committee.

“That agreement didn’t cost anything and so I was shocked about my sacking. Yeni wo sre kwa!” he said.

To him, his sacking had nothing to do with any corrupt agreement as it was purported but believes it could be connected to the Ameri deal.

A press statement signed and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency on Monday evening, August 6, said President Akufo-Addo by a letter dated August 6, 2018, “relieved the Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect.”

“President Akufo-Addo has asked Mr Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made,” the statement said.

Mr Agyarko, however, said though he was a Minister for only a year and five months he had some significant achievements.

