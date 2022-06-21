Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has revealed the relationship he has with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo after he was relieved of his position.

According to him, though he does not begrudge the President for sacking him as minister, he has decided to move on.

“I don’t talk to Akufo-Addo even though I have known him since 76. I don’t have a relationship with him now. I have learnt to go on to move my separate way. I don’t trust him anymore. We are not in talking terms but not in a bad way. There comes a time where circumstances make it that you go your way and that’s exactly what I have done.

“I have not spoken to him over the phone after my sacking. I only met him face to face and that was once over a year ago. At the end of the day, that is how life is,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday as he made deeper revelations about his dismissal.

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, August 6, 2018 relieved Mr Agyarko, of his duties.

The August 6, 2018 statement said the president had: “relieved the Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect.

“The latest move from Flagstaff House – i.e. the presidency – is related to a power deal over which the sacked minister is said to have misled the president.”

But reacting to the sack, Mr Agyarko said the President has since not spoken to him about his dismissal except for a call from the Chief of Staff for him to come to her office where the news was broken to him.

Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko

“Even if I had done something wrong, just call and explain to me but Akufo-Addo never did after working intimately with you for 10 years. I don’t begrudge the president but at the end of the day he is the executive authority and so he had the right to do what he wanted. Believing in Akufo-Addo blindfolded me before being sacked. I didn’t see it coming,” he noted.