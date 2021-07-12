President Nana Akufo-Addo, Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, among others, have commiserated with Bantama Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Asenso Boakye.

This was on Saturday, July 10, 2021, as he buries his mother, Georgina Oppong in the Ashanti Region.

Aunty Georgina, as she was affectionately called, died at the age of 74 with the solemn ceremony held at the Akosa School Park at North Suntreso.

She was later interred at Atimatim Maase also in the Ashanti Region.

The final funeral rites drew mourners from far and near to pay their last respects and also extend condolences to Mr Boakye who is also the Works and Housing Minister.

The Director-General for State Interest and Governance Authority, Asamoah Boateng, the Vice President Dr Mamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, as well as other senior government officials, party executives and party faithful were also present.