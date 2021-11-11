Songbird, Jackline Acheampong, known as Gyakie, says comparison among artistes by music followers is not a healthy culture for Ghana’s music industry.

According to her, it only breeds hatred among the artistes, and also one artiste always gets disrespected in the process.



Music fans, she cautioned, must put a stop to it and rather support all the artistes.

Gyakie was speaking to AJ Sarpong on Citi FM on Wednesday when she made the comment.

She believes artistes, whether old or new, should be supported and not pitched against each other.

READ ALSO:

“Comparisons are not great. I per se, do not like it when I’m compared to other singers because one ends up being disrespected. I feel we need to support all artistes and not pitch them against one another,” she indicated.

The beautiful songstress is one of the newest music sensations in Africa. She is often compared to the likes of Cina Soul, Adina, and Abiana among other female acts doing well.

Most of the comparisons are usually based on their talents or achievements in the music scene but Gyakie says enough of the comparisons.