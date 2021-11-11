The founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, who has been accused of collapsing the bank, shed tears at the Accra High Court Thursday afternoon when he described the formation and successes of the defunct bank.

Mr Essien, who was continuing with his defence, broke down in tears when he told the court that Capital Bank would have been a household name if it was still in operation.

“There was absolutely no doubt that all that it required was just a matter of time and Capital Bank would have become a household name ,” he said.

As he spoke the words, his voice became hoarse, and he started wiping his tears.

The presiding judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as a High Court judge, asked his court clerk to offer him a tissue and water.

A lawyer in the courtroom stood up and offered a tissue as the court clerk went out to get water for him.

Mr Essien spoke on the formation, shareholder structure of Capital Bank as well as some of the innovations initiated by the defunct bank.

He will continue the defence on November 18, 2021.