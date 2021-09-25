A Boerboel dog, named Charlie, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for attacking a student.

The student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, is reported to have been bitten in the manhood by the dog who was strolling his campus.

It is unclear how the incident unfolded, but reports suggest that the dog, which was angered by the student’s presence, sprang and bit him in the manhood.

Following the attack, the victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors are making efforts to fix his manhood.

The Ondo State Police command was notified about the development and they have apprehended the dog.

It was transported in the back of the police patrol car while residents looked on in dismay.