A medical doctor at the General Hospital, Garaku in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Ahmed Isaiah, has died from Lassa fever.

He was said to have complained of fever but continued working, only to collapse while carrying out surgery.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State, Dr Peter Attah, who confirmed the sad development in Lafia on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, said the doctor died on December 31.

“As an association, we got information when he was already dead, but from our investigation, the sickness started like a fever, but he kept working even when he was on treatment,” he said.

“While on call on December 24, he collapsed at the theatre when carrying out surgery on a patient and his family had to rush him to the National Hospital, Abuja for attention, but unfortunately we lost him,” he added.

Attah lamented that it was after the death of the doctor that the sample taken came out and was found positive for Lassa Fever.

“The deceased had to go to work and carry out surgery even when he was sick because there were only two doctors at the General Hospital, Garaku.

“How can only two Doctors handle the entire LGA of over 150,000 population? The workload is too much.

“The government should employ more doctors and introduce incentives to curtail brain drain in the state,” he lamented further.

He said the deceased, who graduated just five years ago, died in his prime and left behind a wife, children and other loved ones.

He also urged the state government to increase the hazard allowances of doctors and commence the payment of call-to-duty allowances.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital Management Board, Egba Edogo, who condoled with the association, said the deceased was highly dedicated to his duty and was good to those who worked with him.

ALSO READ:

Police Inspector reportedly slumps and dies during football match

Cedi slumps to world’s most performer versus dollar

Edogo said the board was still in shock over Ahmed’s demise and prayed to God to give his loved ones the strength to bear the loss, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

The CMD said though the source of the Lassa Fever was unknown, healthcare workers should take precautionary measures.