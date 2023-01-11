Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.

In the video from his birthday party that has surfaced online, the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shares a lovely speech.

Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.

Amidst cheers and laughter, Black Sherif cut his birthday cake that was designed in the colours gold and black. The cake had the inscription “Happy Birthday K.K” boldly written on it.