Patients who could not withstand the habitual sexual intercourse between a doctor and a nurse amidst loud moaning in the ward have complained to the hospital’s management, leading to their suspension.

The incident happened at a hospital in Tabora, Tanzania.

According to reports, the two health workers were in the habit of ignoring the presence of their patients and having sex inside one of the facility’s wards.

A report by Mwananchi.co.tz said the patients in the ward had run out of restraint and could not withstand the steamy sessions between the trainee doctor and the nurse, hence they complained to the hospital’s authorities.

READ ALSO:

Kaliua District Commissioner (DC), Paul Chacha, held a meeting with health workers on Monday, November 29, during which he announced the suspension of the randy staff.

He disclosed that a disciplinary committee had already been set up to investigate the matter and its report will determine what further action to take against the doctor and the nurse.

He assured that the hospital will not shield the accused health workers if the committee’s report finds them culpable for the offence.

“If this person is an intern, the hospital should check on him and see how he is fairing on. Why leave him to do this? A negative report about him will be sent,” said Chacha as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

The hospital in question is reported to have made news headlines following one of its doctors carrying out illegal abortions, so the latest development might further dent its image.