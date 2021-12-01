Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster, Marcus Lamb, has died from Covid-19 at the age of 64, his channel announced Tuesday, weeks after contracting the virus.

Lamb was the co-founder and CEO of the Texas-based conservative Christian Daystar Television Network that has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus vaccines.

The broadcaster, who was born in Cordele, Georgia, becomes the latest conservative radio hosts who has publicly shared anti-vaccine views, or views against virus measures, to succumb to Covid-19.

‘It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,’ the network said in a Tweet posted on Tuesday.

‘The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.’

The news of Lamb’s death comes weeks after his son Jonathan Lamb, who filled in for his father during a November 23 show, asked listeners to pray for his father’s recovery.

During the broadcast, Marcus’ wife Joni Lamb called in her husband’s hospital bedside, asking viewers to pray that his lungs clear.

‘It’s like, you’ll just be up and everything’s great, and then you have a little lull, and then you come down low and then you come back up, but from everybody that I talk to — I think that’s the pattern,’ she said over the telephone.

‘We can really feel the prayers of the people. Pray specifically for his lungs to clear the Covid pneumonia and pray for his oxygen level to continue to be strong and to go up so that we can wean him off of oxygen and bring him home,’ she added.

Jonathan Lamb went on to describe his father’s Covid-19 infection as ‘a spiritual attack from the enemy’ to ‘take down’ his father.

The network, worth an estimated $230million, has dedicated hours of broadcasts to an array of anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination activists and groups, according to NBC News.