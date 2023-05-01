The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has again cautioned government not to go against its promise to not include pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDE).

According to Dr Yaw Baah, it is the responsibility of the Union to protect their pension funds from the DDE programme and that is their main priority.

“We want to once again remind government that the memorandum of understanding he signed on December 22, 2022, stated clearly that all pension funds have been exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, nothing has changed.

“So Mr. President please, do not touch our pension funds,” he said.

The Secretary General announced that the President has also assured the Union to pay the delayed lump sum to eligible pensioners who are yet to receive their top-ups.

“It’s always better late than never,” he said.

The International Labour Day Celebration which falls on May 1, each year was held earlier today at the Jubilee Park, Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Present at the Celebration was the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has urged the Board of Trustees of pensions funds to allow for pension funds to be included in government’s new proposed debt restructuring offer.

The Minister in a signed release explained that the new proposal is aimed at alleviating the cash constraints on the government in the coming years, while fully compensating the Pension Funds for the value of their current holdings.

This comes after organised Labour rejected the inclusion of pension funds in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.