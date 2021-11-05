A Disc Jockey (DJ) has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Asamankese Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Akyem Takyiman, near Akwatia.

Samuel Asante, 20, was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before the judge, Abubakar Abass Adams.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Susan Ayaric, told the court that the complainant, Georgina Sarkodie, who is the mother of the victim, and the DJ all reside at Akyem Takyiman.

She said on October, 17 at about 7:30 pm, when the victim returned from town, the complainant observed that the victim was finding it difficult to walk.

According to him, she confessed that Samuel Asante lured her to the back of a building at a wedding programme in their area and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The case was subsequently reported to the Akyem Takyiman Police where the convict was immediately arrested and assisted the police with investigations.

The convict, according to the prosecutor, led the police to the scene of the crime in the presence of the victim and her mother and pointed at the exact place he defiled the victim.

The victim, the police said, was sent to the GCD Hospital at Akwatia for treatment.

Chief Inspector Ayaric said the convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offense after he was charged with defilement, contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).