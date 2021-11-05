The Ashanti Regional Director of Education is worried about the increase in the use of mobile phones in Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Mary Owusu Afriyie has advised students to desist from using phones in schools.

She was speaking at the 24th annual residential congress of the Ashanti Regional Students Representative Council.

Until the ban on mobile phones is reviewed and lifted, school authorities have warned students to respect it.

The Ashanti Regional Director of education says the usage is a threat to school facilities.

She was speaking on the theme ‘The Conduct of Final Year Students in Recent Times: Causes, Effects and Remedy.’

“The advent of stylish phones and social media platforms has made communication easier but it has also captured the attention, time and focus of many students.

“Many schools have been forced to disconnect all their power outlets to discourage students from attempting to connect wires together to charge their phones,” she said.

She urged student leaders to warn colleagues that the authorities will not hesitate to take serious action against students who engage in such practices to safeguard life and property on school campuses.

Meanwhile, the police have vowed to deal with hooliganism in SHSs.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, said the service would not shield students who engage in unlawful acts.

‘’Hooliganism is not accepted by law and there’s nothing like student crime. A crime is a crime, once they are humans if they commit a crime, the law will be applied,’’ ACP Kwaku Buah noted.