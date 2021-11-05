A thug laughed “uncontrollably” on the floor after kicking a pregnant girl’s stomach and telling her “you don’t deserve a baby”, a court heard.

Shaun Roberts, 29, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court for multiple offences including assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker.

Paul Becker, prosecuting, said on May 16, 2020 friends Rebecca Barlow and Eleanor Bradshaw attended a party in Aigburth where they had been ‘drinking and taking drugs’.

At around 5am, Roberts asked the two girls if they wanted to ‘continue drinking’ back at his flat and upon arriving he was ‘nice and engaging in conversation’, the Liverpool Echo reports.

However when the conversation turned to Ms Bradshaw’s children, Mr Becker said Roberts began to get ‘agitated’ saying social services were investigating his children.

He began ‘shouting and headbutting the walls’ leaving the females feeling ‘scared’.

Mr Becker went on to say that Roberts then looked at a picture of his cousin, who had died weeks before, saying ‘how dare someone hold him down and stab him’.

The court heard how Roberts began ‘shouting, hitting doors, kicked furniture and was speaking erratically’ and when Ms Barlow went to call a taxi home, he ‘became paranoid’ and ‘lunged at her’.

He held her to the floor and began punching the back of her head and when her friend tried to intervene, he ‘smacked their heads together five or six times’.

The 29-year-old also hit a bottle of beer against Ms Barlow’s head and held his knee against her neck.

The court heard how Ms Bradshaw was ‘begging to be let go’ and eventually Roberts fell to the floor laughing and they were ‘able to run to the door and escape’.

Mr Becker told the court that Ms Bradshaw was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time, which Roberts knew about, but he ‘stamped on her stomach’ and told her she ‘didn’t deserve a baby’.

The prosecution added: “They were pleading for their lives. After what felt like a lifetime, he let them go.

“He was laying on the floor, laughing uncontrollably.”

In a victim impact statement, read out in court, Ms Barlow said since the incident she has suffered with her mental health and has flashbacks and nightmares.

The court heard how she is ‘scared of strangers’ and no longer likes going out, constantly living in worry.

Ms Bradshaw’s personal statement heard how she also suffered with her mental health and began drinking which made her lose her job and her children after social services intervened.

She ‘feels she can no longer have a relationship’ and despite being best friends with Ms Barlow, they no longer spend as much time together.

Mr Becker said when arrested and interviewed, Roberts answered ‘no comment’

He told the court that whilst on bail, Roberts committed further offences on 24 April of this year.

Mr Becker said British Transport Police received reports of someone on the tracks at Sandhills train station which resulted in ’emergency isolation’ of the trains before police arrived.

The court heard how Roberts approached one of the police officers ‘waving his arms’ and after not listening to warnings, the Taser was fired.

Mr Becker went on to say that after telling police he ‘intended to cause himself harm’ he was detained under the mental health act and was taken to hospital where he became ‘erratic’ and ‘irate’ and verbally abusive.

The court heard how despite being in an isolated room, Roberts was ‘relentlessly abusive’ and made numerous, unpleasant statements.

He also made homophobic slurs and threats, telling one police officer he would ‘rape his wife and murder his children’.

Police continued to monitor him, but the court heard how at one police, Roberts ‘kicked an officer to the abdomen’ and kicked another officer’s leg and when restrained, ‘spat at officers’.

Mr Becker said Roberts then needed medical assistance after ‘vomiting’, but he then apologised to officers stating he had ‘taken drugs’.

The court heard how the disruption to the railway lines resulted in one train cancellation, a 374 minute delay which meant £18,000 lost in revenue.

Defence Counsel Michael Bagley said Roberts ‘saw sense’ when he changed his plea on the day of trial and requested credit for that guilty plea.