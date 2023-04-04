Music producer DJ Cuppy has announced a £100,000 gift to support African students at the University of Oxford.

The Nigerian DJ was awarded a master’s degree in African Studies from the university earlier this year.

She said the Cuppy Fund would help postgraduate students, who originated from Africa, to fully commit to the education they deserved.

The university said the fund would foster future “champions of development in African countries and globally”.

The DJ has previously supported causes including child protection and education (Red Velvet Music Group)

DJ Cuppy, who was born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, has previously supported organisations working on child protection and education for girls and people with disabilities.

The 30-year-old studied at Oxford between 2021 and 2022, graduating in March.

She said: “I saw first-hand the variances in university life experiences for students originating from my continent, Africa.

“The fundamental role that the Cuppy Fund will play is to narrow resource gaps for those who need it the most.”

The university said the fund would help students meet “unexpected and urgent” financial needs and achieve excellence.

The money has been donated to the institution’s Africa Oxford Initiative, which aims to increase the number of African students pursuing postgraduate degrees.

