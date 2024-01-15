Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton’s new single has got social media buzzing.

What captured the attention of many fans was her choice to collaborate with popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, creating a buzz of anticipation among her followers eager to experience the new song.

The much-awaited single accompanied by its video was released today, January 15, 2023, receiving an outpouring of positive reviews.

Diana Hamilton, renowned for her spiritually uplifting lyrics that seamlessly blend the local Twi dialect with English, stayed true to her distinctive style in her latest work, titled “The Lord’s Doing.”

Preliminary reviews suggest that, Mercy Chinwo’s flawless rendition of Diana Hamilton’s Twi hook has more than met the expectations of eager fans.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a music executive and talent manager, remarked on the infectious and simple charm of Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures.

He said Mercy Chinwo singing in Twi has had massive impact on the song.

Watch video below

