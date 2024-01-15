Two individuals, Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson, have been apprehended by the police for installing an unauthorized speed ramp along the Ho-Sogakope Highway in the Volta Region.

The arrest was made following a viral video showing the suspects, Azakasi and Godson, causing damage to the highway at Adidome Atsefo with concrete blocks and other materials.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 15, the police assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the act who are currently at large.

The arrested individuals, Azakasi and Godson, are presently in custody and are assisting with investigation.

