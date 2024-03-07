develoPPP Ventures, a growth funding for innovative start-ups with development impact has announced up to EUR 100,000 in funding for start-ups with innovative ideas. €

The call for application by develoPPP ventures is a pivotal opportunity for Ghana’s innovative startups to boost their growth and positively impact local communities by scaling up their innovative ventures.

The call is open to all eligible growth-stage startups.

develoPPP Ventures is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, acting on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Through annual and bi-annual calls for applications in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania, develoPPP Ventures welcomes all startups that meet the eligibility criteria. The initial selection is based on idea competitions, leading to a pitch event. Successful companies undergo due diligence before a contract is concluded, and funds are disbursed.

This time, the initiative targets young, dynamic growth-stage companies in Ghana with innovative business models aimed at positively impacting local communities and ready for scaling. Special emphasis is placed on women-led startups and those promoting gender equality, aligning with the 2X Challenge criteria.

Key Participation Requirements

Registration Requirement : Be registered in Ghana or plan to do so before receiving investment, with at least one annual financial statement provided.

: Be registered in Ghana or plan to do so before receiving investment, with at least one annual financial statement provided. Innovative Business Model : Showcase a viable business model with a relevant product or service already on the market, generating initial revenues (proof-of-concept).

: Showcase a viable business model with a relevant product or service already on the market, generating initial revenues (proof-of-concept). Matching Funds : Provide evidence of commitment or investment from other investors equaling the amount of the grant financing (EUR 100,000 in this case).

: Provide evidence of commitment or investment from other investors equaling the amount of the grant financing (EUR 100,000 in this case). Business Plan : Submit sound financial and strategic business plans covering a 3-year period, outlining how the funds will be utilized for growth and achieving break-even.

: Submit sound financial and strategic business plans covering a 3-year period, outlining how the funds will be utilized for growth and achieving break-even. Development Relevance and Scalability: The business model should demonstrate significant development relevance, scalability, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Why Apply to develoPPP Ventures Ghana

Eligible businesses from Ghana can benefit from the following:

Visibility : Tap into the extensive network and expertise of develoPPP Ventures partners.

: Tap into the extensive network and expertise of develoPPP Ventures partners. Financial Support : Access up to EUR 100,000 in grant financing for scaling efforts.

: Access up to EUR 100,000 in grant financing for scaling efforts. Technical Assistance: Receive tailored support to maximize your chances of success.

How to Participate

Interested companies are invited to visit https://www.developpp.de/en/application/ventures for detailed participation conditions and application submission.

<<< Application Deadline: 31 March 2024 >>>

Seize this chance to propel your business forward with develoPPP Ventures!

For inquiries related to the application process, please contact:applications@greentec-capital.com