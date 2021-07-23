The Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi, has revealed the progress of work under the government’s One District, One Factory (IDIF) initiative.

According to him, about 150,000 indirect and direct jobs have been created through the policy for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, stating about 278 factories are also at various stages of completion.

“We have 54 factories in the Ashanti Region, Eastern; 34, Greater Accra – 76, Central – 19, Volta – 13, Northern six, Upper East seven, Wester 11, Bono 19; Bono East 10, Upper West six, Western North five, Oti three, Savannah four, Ahafo five, North East three,” all these make up the 278 factories.

Mr Baafi, who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, said that about 113 existing companies have also joined the policy to promote the government’s job creation agenda.

To him, the initiative is on course and going very well, adding the Ministry will not relent on the government’s objective to boost and grow local industries.

The 1D1F is a private sector-led initiative introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies so as to establish factories and production units in the various districts of the country.

It seeks to change Ghana’s economic structure from import dependent by adding value to raw materials for export.