The Ghana Association of Urological Surgeons (GAUS) has revealed that hypospadias is the most common abnormality seen in children in the country.

The condition in which the opening of the penis is on the underside of the organ is said to be a congenital malformation that can be corrected if detected early.

This observation was disclosed at the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Session of GAUS in collaboration with academic staff from Melbourne University, Australia, and a urologist from South Africa on Saturday, July 17.

According to the Association, adequate treatment requires a thorough neonatal assessment of the baby.

Closely following hypospadias, the Association named undescended testis and posterior urethral valves as other urinary tract diseases.

Recommending solutions, the association stated that at birth, all children’s genitalia must be carefully examined to detect and document any congenital anomalies.

The participants agreed that non-emergency surgeries on the genitalia of children with intersex must be postponed until adolescence to allow them to participate in decision-making regarding their care actively.

This will help reduce the incidence of gender dysphoria.

It also called on government to retool all teaching and regional hospitals with modern urologic equipment to better care for these patients.

The 2021 AGM was attended by urologists and urologists in training from teaching, regional, and district hospitals across the country. In addition, pharmacists and other urology industry players were also present.

The scientific session, which was chaired by Prof. G. O. Klufio, the outgoing president of GAUS, aimed to improve the care of patients with Congenital Genitourinary Disorders.

Current evidence-based management of these conditions and the social, legal, and ethical challenges that may arise were discussed.