Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has described the viral ‘holy kiss’ scandal as very unfortunate.

According to him, what happened has been condemned and should not be taken for granted even if it was done in secret.

“What happened last Sunday was unfortunate and should not be entertained because as a reverend, he is expected to know better even if it was done in secret,” he said.

The Anglican Church on Monday opened a probe into the incident which captured Reverend Balthaza Obeng Larbi, the chaplain of the St. Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong, planting kisses on the lips of three female students on the alter.

The church’s five-member committee recommended later on Tuesday that he be relieved of his duties as a priest, the school’s registrar and lawyer.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Rev Fordjour commended the Anglican Church for taking such a drastic decision on the matter.

On the part of education, the Minister said they have taken note of the incident.

“The case is receiving a lot of action in the education ministry and so very soon we will come out with the actions we have taken so far and what we want to do further. We will publish a statement soon to address the issue,” he assured.

He said investigations are also underway at the ministry level to ensure that justice is served as a deterrent to others planning the same.

“It is unfortunate that a reverend will take such stance and so investigations have begun and we will ensure that the right thing is done and justice is served,” he said.

Rev. Fordjour also said the affected students will also get the necessary counselling session.