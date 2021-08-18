Ghana midfielder, Afriyie Acquah, believes the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] opponents must not be underrated.

The West African country has been drawn in Group C alongside, Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Following the draw, many football enthusiasts have tipped the Black Stars to easily progress to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

However, Acquah, who has been with the senior national team for the past decade, believes Black Stars opponents must not be underrated.

“The group is not an easy one so we shouldn’t take things for granted,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

Coach C.K. Akonnor’s side will play its first two matches in Yaoundé before travelling up North to Garoua for the final Group C encounter.

The Black Stars are in search of their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982 and Coach Akonnor has been tasked to end the 42-year-trophy drought in Cameroon.

The 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for Cameroon from Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, 2022.