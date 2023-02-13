Convener of the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana (IBHAG), Martin Kpebu, is warning government’s insistence on including bondholders in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) may lead to an uprising in Ghana.

He explained that, the inclusion of all will mean majority of people will be unemployed which may lead to pandemonium in Ghana.

Mr Kpebu, who is also the convener of IBHAG, was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The private legal practitioner made reference to how in 2010, frustrations with unemployment in Tunisia culminated in one young man, Mohamed Bouazizi, setting himself on fire and setting into motion protests in Tunisia that toppled Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and became known as the Arab Spring.

Series of democratic uprisings arose independently and spread across the Arab world in 2011. The protests quickly took hold in Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

A ripple effect of an Arab Spring, Mr Kpebu said is what the Akufo-Addo government is creating in the country.

He indicated that, the desperation of individual bond holders who depend on it for survival may trigger an “Arab Spring”.

Mr Kpebu appealed to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofro-Atta, to heed to their call and pay those whose bonds have matured.