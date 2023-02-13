The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to brief the house on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to the Business Committee of the House to summon the Finance Minister to give a policy brief on the programme due to the ongoing picketing at the Finance Ministry by pensioner bondholders for an exemption from the programme.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, presenting the business statement of Parliament for the ensuing week, said it was necessary for the Minister to appear before Parliament to provide answers to questions raised by constituents of members of the House.

The Ministry of Finance, however, says it has received a considerable response for participation.

Meanwhile, members of the Pensioner Bondholders who are demanding an exemption, say they would be at Parliament to witness proceedings.

“We had information that Parliament was trying to get the minister to Parliament. We have also heard that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday. Because we are not going to converge on the day, we will go to Parliament to see what is happening there,” the Convenor for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, said.