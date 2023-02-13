Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, won the hearts of many when she joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Minister in protest of government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The latest to join is the convener of the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana, Martin Kpebu.

Martin Kpebu Private Legal Practitioner

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he linked the bravery of the former Chief Justice to popular Ashanti queen mother, Yaa Asantewaa.

Mr Kpebu is convinced with her adding her voice, the government will be forced to rescind its intransigent position.

“I call her the Yaa Asantewaa of our time. We need more people to speak. She has strengthened and changed the face of our democracy. She has spoken truth to power,” he added.

The private legal practitioner is certain the country will be making some significant progress if more of such people arise.

Mr Kpebu urged like-minded public and civil servants to emulate madam Akuffo’s example to put more pressure on government.

The former Chief Justice on Friday, February 10, 2023, joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry.

She described the move by the government as sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.

Madam Akuffo has threatened to seek legal redress should government include pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.