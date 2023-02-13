A former Tema East Member of Parliament, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has asked Gabby Otchere-Darko to delete some tweets he made in reaction to the outburst of former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, over the Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, the former Chief Justice and several pensioners have made genuine concerns which must not be treated lightly.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he said he should limit his tweets, considering the time the country finds itself in.

“If I meet Gabby, I will tell him where we are, we don’t need these tweets. You need to look at the impact and backlashes, you need to sit up,” he urged.

Justice Akuffo on Friday, February 10, 2023, joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry.

She described the move by the government not to exempt pensioners from the programme as sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.

She also called on the government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

Reacting to the development on Twitter, the leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Otchere- Darko, said Madam Akuffo may mean well but she erred big time in her basic appreciation of the issues.

“Why picket over something you don’t like (the improved offer) when you have the right not to sign up? Sorry, but I struggle to get her emotional outburst over exemption! I hope she won’t volunteer to picket tomorrow and on the same issues when the time to sign up has expired,” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, Madam Akuffo has threatened legal action if pensioners are not exempted from the controversial programme.