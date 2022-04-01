Residents of Dawhenya have threatened to fight military and police personnel for destroying property on their lands.

According to the residents who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, the service personnel had been pestering them since 2016 but they managed to stop them.

However, in the second week of January this year, the service personnel reappeared on the land with evidence from court, claiming the land belongs to a company called Ronnie company, the residents have reported.

Following this claim, it was reported that the owners of the land, the Arden Darpoh family, decided to take the issue to court in Tema.

Shockingly, the company, despite the case being in court, went to the land and destroyed the property.

Following the incident, the Arden family has threatened to take the law into their own hands if the court does not see to the issue at hand and resolve it.

The Arden family has reported that the destruction of property by the service personnel surfaced again today, April 1, 2022.

ALSO READ: