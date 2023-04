Nigerian musician Davido has set a new record on Apple Music with his latest album, Timeless.

It has had the most first-day streams ever for an African album, the music-streaming platform said in a tweet.

.@davido is breaking global records. 🇳🇬



The Nigerian superstar's #Timeless had the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music. https://t.co/MgTzsN3OBN pic.twitter.com/dn2lFkjt9D — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 3, 2023

The 17-track album was released on 31 March and is the musician’s fourth.

The album has already broken the record for the biggest debut week on Spotify Nigeria and the biggest first-day streams on Boomplay.

