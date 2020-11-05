Nigerian singer, Davido, finally threw a party to celebrate the birthday of his son Ifeanyi on Wednesday, November 4.

Ifeanyi clocked one on October 20, but the singer and his fiancee could not celebrate their son due to the #EndSARS protest in the country.

Two weeks later, both Davido and Chioma have marked their adorable son’s first birthday.

The decoration of the venue was done with cartoon characters like Paw Patrol.

Family, close friends, and crew members of the singer were all in attendance.

