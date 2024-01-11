Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke famed Davido has been hit with yet another petition from his ex-lover and first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Among other things, Sophia accused Davido and his cohorts of cyberbullying, harassment, threats to life and publication of derogatory and defamatory remarks.

Sophia through her lawyers noted that, the musician’s conducts not only violate her constitutionally guaranteed rights but also go against principles of decency and respect.

The petition is associated with a previous case filed against him by musician, Tiwa Savage, who also accused him of similar actions.

As police investigations continue, the new petition said Davido has continued with his “disruptive and unlawful conduct”.

It elaborated that, in the last couple of days, Davido has subjected Sophia to series of coordinated attacks and bullying orchestrated by his cohorts.

In view of this, Sophia has asked the police to hold her ex-lover accountable for any threats and harm that may befall her.

The accusers have also served Davido with a restraining order.

MORE: