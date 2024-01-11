Borussia Dortmund have re-signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season.

Sancho returns to the Bundesliga club two-and-a-half years after joining United in a £73m deal but has not played for the club since August 2023 following a public falling out with boss Erik ten Hag.

United had been open to offers for the 23-year-old with no resolution to the stand-off in sight, and he has now completed a temporary move back to Germany.

“When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like coming home,” he told the Dortmund official website. “I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League.”

Dortmund will contribute around €3.5m (£3m) during his spell in Germany, plus a potential €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons based on their progression in the Champions League, Bundesliga success and appearances.

“He’s excited to play and get back to his best,” his representatives told Sky Sports News.

Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford is up in 2026, with United holding the option to extend for a further year. There is no option to buy as part of the deal.

Before moving to United, Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund. That tally included 16 goals and 20 assists in the year before he moved to the Premier League.