Hearts of Oak has dropped seven players from their squad list ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have been inconsistent in the ongoing season and finished the first round at the 10th position on the Premier League log with 21 points.

With the second round set to get underway in February, the club has announced that seven players have been left out of the squad list.

The players include Eric Esso, Richmond Ayi, Albert Eonde, Eric Ofori Antwi, Michelle Sarpong, Salim Adams and Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

Hearts of Oak will host Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It is unknown if interim coach, Abdul Bashiru who replaced Martin Koopman will lead the side in the second round of the season.