Crew members of superstar Davido are blessing their stars as they each receive an expensive gift for their loyalty and dedication.

All 23 staff of Davido received a diamond encrusted pendant which reportedly cost over N10million.

The jeweler, who made the luxury pieces, wrote on his page: “@davido said it’s 23 pieces for the squad the money don’t stop.”

This would not be the first time the son of a billionaire has surprised his crew members with luxury gifts.

Some members of the 30b gang have received cars, diamond chains, and other property for their years of dedication.

Davido’s PRO, Israel DMW, received a saloon car last year for being the longest serving member of the team.

The staff members, who have received their pendants ahead of the distribution, have taken to social media to eulogise their boss.

Israel, in particular was beside himself with joy as he describes Davido as the best boss ever.

