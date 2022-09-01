Fans of actress Benedicta Gafah have been left drooling after she shared some hot photos on social media.

In line with her annual ritual, Benedicta shared five photos on her platforms to announce her birthday.

The rose-themed outfit she wore defined her curves as the colour complemented with her complexion.

The actress has stepped into the third decade on a day she believes is auspicious.

According to her, the 1st day of the 9th month signifies growth and abundance.

She prayed her new year would grant her favour in the presence of God and may her blessings triple according to God’s will.