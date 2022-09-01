Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

The move to United sees Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club, and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 club appearances for Ajax since joining, under Ten Hag’s reign, from Sao Paolo in 2020.

He also has two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Antony becomes United’s third most expensive signing after Paul Pogba (£93.3m) and Romelu Lukaku (£90m).