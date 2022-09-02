SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 4 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 2 to Monday 5 September 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture for this round sees Sevilla host Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the late kick-off on Saturday 3 September.

Both the Palanganas Nervionenses and the Blaugrana are searching for top gear and a way to build momentum in this season’s championship, with Sevilla striker Rafa Mir hoping that his team will find inspiration on home soil.

“Barca are always a great challenge, and they have brought in some amazing players in the transfer window,” said the 25-year-old attacker. “But we will play in front of our home fans, who are always behind us as a team, and we can only hope to make them happy.”

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid will also be involved in one of the games of the weekend, as they welcome Real Betis to the capital on Saturday afternoon. Verdiblancos manager Manuel Pellegrini had a spell in charge of Los Blancos in 2009-10, but insists that he does not have extra motivation to show up Real.

“That was long in the past, my only focus is on Real Betis,” said the Chilean. “We have a great challenge ahead of us, one that we will approach with determination and aggression.”

Atletico Madrid also have a tough clash on their hands this weekend, as they head to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad. Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone wants his side to embrace their inner ‘warrior’ mentality: “We have to approach each game with the idea that it is a battle to be won, and we must be the warriors that will do this,” said the Argentine. “That is the only way we can compete with those clubs with more resources.”

This round also sees Celta Vigo tackle Cadiz in a Friday-night fixture, home games for Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Villarreal (against Espanyol, Getafe and Elche respectively), and a Monday-night closer between Real Valladolid and Almeria.

La Liga broadcast details, 2-5 September 2022

All times CAT

Friday 2 September

21:00: Celta Vigo v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 3 September

14:00: Mallorca v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Madrid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Sevilla v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 4 September

14:00: Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Villarreal v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Valencia v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 5 September