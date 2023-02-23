If there is one thing about Nigerian singer Davdo that no one argues over, is his love for his die-hard fans.

On numerous occasions, he has shown them his appreciation in different ways, including paying fees and giving out money.

This time is no different. Another fan has experienced Davido’s benevolence after he went viral for decorating the interior of his tricycle with posters and stickers of the ‘Aye’ hitmaker.

Nigerian Media personality Tunde Ednut posted a video of the tricycle rider named Musa.

A passenger, who was impressed by the rider’s love for the artiste, took the video showing off Musa’s decorations.

Ednut was seemingly moved by Musa’s love for Davido and shared the video on his Instagram stories.

Davido, after seeing the video, informed the media personality he would like to give the young man, Musa, ₦1,000,000. ($2,171.69).

Ednut returned to social media calling on all his flowers to help him locate Musa. A few hours later, the media personality announced he had found the young man.

“Wow! My DM went on fire and my WhatsApp too. I had to do a FaceTime video call with them Oo! To be sure he’s the real guy before I send the account to DAVIDO for the N1,000,000. Now that I have confirmed, he will get his N1,000,000 in a bit. God bless DAVIDO,” he wrote.

Many fans in the comment section on the young man’s behalf thanked Davido while others praised him for his benevolence.