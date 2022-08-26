Justine Avle, wife of celebrated broadcaster Bernard Avle, will be buried on September 8 at a private ceremony.

The pre-burial service will take place at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God at East Legon while there will be no wake-keeping.

A thanksgiving ceremony will then be held on Sunday, September 11 at the Makarious Cathedral at East Legon Hills.

This is according to the details of a funeral arrangement sighted by Adomonline.com.

Justine Avle died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 40.

She died after a short illness.

