The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has signed the book of condolence in honour of Justine Avle, wife of renowned journalist, Bernard Avle.

This was when he visited and consoled the family at the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church in East Legon, Accra over Mrs Avle’s death on Wednesday.

The Minister took to his Facebook page to announce his visit coupled with photos of what transpired.

Mr Avle, a journalist and General Manager of Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV lost his wife on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

This was after battling a short illness.