The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has rescinded his decision to change the name of the Non-Governmental Organisation.

In a post on Twitter, he noted the Atta Mills Institute will live forever, stating nobody has changed the name.

The Atta-Mills Institute lives forever. Nobody has changed the name!!!! — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) August 11, 2022

In series of tweets posted on July 26, 2022; the one-time aide of late President John Evans Atta Mills disclosed a name change.

The new name of the outfit, he noted, will be ‘Koku Anyidoho Institute’ but added the aim which is to promote the legacy of Atta Mills would remain the same.

This was in the wake of a threat by the late former President’s family to use legal actions to stop the operations of the institute.

His elder brother, Dr Cadman Mills noted the Institute has been used to create divisions and controversies which contradict what the late President Mills stood for.

It is, however, not clear what has informed Mr Anyidoho’s decision but it comes barely 24 hours after the Odomna family from Atta Mills’ maternal side at Ekumfi Otuam visited the Asomdwee Park with Mr Anyidoho.

The family was at the park on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to commemorate a decade of his passing during which they acknowledged Mr Anyidoho as a member of their family.