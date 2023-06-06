Leicester City has officially announced the departure of Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey, marking the end of his six-and-a-half years at the club.

Following a disappointing 2022/23 season that resulted in their relegation to the Championship, the Foxes bid farewell to seven players, including the experienced center-back, as their contracts expired.

In an official statement, the club confirmed the departure of Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez, and Tetê from King Power Stadium.

Amartey, who joined Leicester in 2016, played a crucial role in their Premier League title-winning campaign, making nearly 150 appearances for the club across all domestic competitions and three European campaigns.

Similarly, Mendy, who arrived in the summer of 2016, contributed over 100 appearances, including 24 in the past season.

Notably, his memorable goal in a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in February will remain a highlight for the club.

During his time at Leicester, Amartey achieved success in various competitions, clinching the Premier League, FA Cup, and Community Shield.

He also represented the club in the prestigious Champions League.

READ ALSO