There is a looming danger at Elubo, a community in the Juaboso District in the Western North Region as illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’ has taken over homes in the community.

Several holes have been dug under various houses in the community with the pits left uncovered in between compound houses and their backyards in the community.

Assembly member for Elubo, Obed Kyere, who confirmed the illegal activities on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem blamed the community members for giving out their lands to the illegal miners in order to get money in return.

To him, some houses in the community were cracked as a result of the mining activities in the community.

“The situation is very worrying and has taken over the town. Owners of the houses would not have allowed them to use their lands for illegal activities if they were not interested,” he said.

Mr Kyere said they have reported this life-threatening issue to several people in authority in their region and are working towards ending the menace.

“We have reported the issue to people in authority who stormed the community to warn them against giving their lands out for that illegal activity. The issue has been there for so many years and so we hope the situation is reduced because lives are at risk,” he noted.

On his part, the chief of Elubo, Nana Enini Barffour II, on the same show said most of the large holes have been covered as the situation almost caused disaster in the town as a result of the act.

“Three days ago, we had the national security visit the area to appreciate the matter but so far, most of the big holes have been covered and everything is under control now,” he said.

He also blamed some landlords of the houses for releasing their lands for that purpose; a matter he said has been resolved as they have warned such people.

“It is not true that big holes are in the community. Such acts are no more ongoing as we have gotten a solution to the problem and so people should stop lying about it,” he chided.

Meanwhile, videos which have gone viral clearly show that the lives of the residents of the Elubo community are at risk and if nothing is done about it, several people might lose their lives.

