The organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC).

The list was released on Wednesday, September 14. Ghana secured nine nominations across the 39 categories.

In Ghana, Black Sherif leads with four nominations. He was nominated for the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa category with stiff competition from Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, Rema and Wizkid.

His hit song ‘Kwaku The Traveller‘ secured him a spot in the Song of The Year category. Also in the fight for the award is Burna Boy (Last Last), Kizz Daniel (Buga), Fireboy DML (Peru Remix) and Rema (Calm Down).

Black Sherif is also nominated for the Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop award. In the same category, he was nominated for featuring on UK-based Nigerian artiste Darkoo’s ‘Always’.

Musician Gyakie was nominated for the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa award. Others in the category include Nigeria’s Asa, Simi, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Vivian Chidid (Senegal), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) and Oumou Sangare (Mali).

Singer/Songwriter Amaarae secured two nominations.

Amaarae’s ‘A Body, A Coffin’ featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue placed her in the battle for the Best Soundtrack Movies, Series or Documentary award.

Also in the category is Nigeria’s Tems. She was also nominated for her ‘No Woman No Cry‘ cover on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue.

For featuring on Tiwa Savage’s ‘Tales by Moonlight’, Amaarae secured a second nomination in the Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category.

Meanwhile, KiDi’s Touch It Remix ft Tyga earned him a nomination for Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, and Dancehall award.

Nektunez and Goya Menor, known for the hit single Ameno Amapiano, are in the run for the African Fans Favourite award.

The two are facing stiff competition from Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy and Bello Falcao.

Also, Camidoh with the aid of his hit song ‘Sugarcane Remix’, earned a nomination in the Breakout Artiste of the Year category.

Also in the category are Nigeria’s Asake, Pheelz, Daliwongo (South Africa), El Grande Toto (Morroco) and Costa Titch (South Africa).

Lastly, Gospel musician Diana Asamoah was nominated in the Best Female Artiste in Africa Inspirational Music category. She secured the animation with her song ‘Awurade Ye’.

Meanwhile, Ghana missed out on other big categories including Artiste of the Year, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, are South African maverick, Costa Titch and Congolese maestro, Dadju with six nominations each.

Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage secured four nominations each.

The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 12:00pm CAT.

African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website to vote. Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will be held from the 8th to the 11th of December 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

